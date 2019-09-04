The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding two new Starks to its ranks, and not the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist kind we’ve met before.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel announced that Kit Harington would be joining his Game of Thrones costar (and television family member) Richard Madden in The Eternals. The pair haven’t appeared on screen together since Madden’s Robb Stark got his head stuck on a pike after season 3’s Red Wedding, while Harington’s Jon Snow survived to the series end.

So when EW spoke to Madden and his Eternals costars backstage at D23, just minutes after Harington’s casting was announced, Madden was thrilled about the future Stark family reunion.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden told EW. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Madden’s costars also chimed in to try and parse out the exact familial relationship between Madden and Harington’s GOT characters. “He was your brother, right?” asked Don Lee.

“Half-brother!” added Salma Hayek. “Fake brother!” (Eh, sort of. Technically they were biological cousins raised as half-brothers, but close enough. You know some things, Salma Hayek.)

The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, centers on a group of gorgeous immortal beings who’ve walked the Earth for centuries. In addition to Madden, Hayek, and Lee, the cast also includes Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lia McHugh.

Harington, notably, is playing one of the film’s few non-Eternal characters: Dane Whitman, who in the comics took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight. Hey, Game of Thrones is proof that Harington knows how to swing a sword.

