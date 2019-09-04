Rambo movies headed back to theaters for epic marathon ending with Rambo: Last Blood

Image zoom Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

It’s time to go from First Blood to Last Blood.

In celebration of the upcoming fifth entry in the Rambo film franchise, Alamo Drafthouse cinemas across the country will be holding a marathon of the series, beginning with 1982’s First Blood, then continuing with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and then concluding with the new blockbuster, Rambo: Last Blood.

“This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan,” said Alamo Drafthouse programmer Cristina Cacioppo in a statement. “And there’ll be so much to see — the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood.”

The new film picks up almost four decades after the events of the first movie, with Sylvester Stallone reprising his iconic role as Vietnam vet John Rambo. The film finds Rambo confronting his past and unearthing his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission and, quite likely, the last chapter of the legendary series. Directed by Adrian Grunberg from a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Stallone, the film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.

Tickets to the Rambo marathon event are available now at Alamo Drafthouse’s website.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters Sept. 20.

