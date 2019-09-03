Taika Waititi lampoons Nazi allegiance in new Jojo Rabbit trailer

Jojo Rabbit 10/18/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Drama

Taika Waititi is skewering Nazi allegiance in the new full-length trailer for his upcoming satire Jojo Rabbit.

The New Zealand-born actor-filmmaker behind past indie favorites (What We Do in the Shadows) and blockbuster tentpoles (Thor: Ragnarok) wrote and directed Jojo Rabbit as an “anti-hate satire” adapted from Christine Leunens’ novel Caging Skies, with himself in the role of Adolf Hitler, who appears to a preteen German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) as his cartoonish imaginary friend.

Newcomer Davis leads the dark comedy as the titular character, a member of the Hitler Youth who idolizes the Nazi party (and Hitler) during World War II. Jojo soon discovers, however, that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Leave No Trace‘s Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic, forcing him to confront his staunch nationalist views.

The film’s supporting cast includes Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, Alfie Allen, and Stephen Merchant, while Oscar-winning musician Michael Giacchino composed the film’s score.

Jojo Rabbit hops into theaters on Oct. 18, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where Waititi is set to receive the first Roger Ebert Director Award — in September. Watch the new trailer above .

