Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson in talks for The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is getting bigger, stranger, and more intriguing.

DC’s upcoming live-action entry from the Guardians of the Galaxy director is eyeing a pair of Petes: former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, EW has learned.

No details are currently known about their roles, but Davidson’s planned-for part is said to be a smaller, cameo appearance. His deal isn’t formalized as of yet.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on this story, and reps for Capaldi and Davidson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Petes join the previously cast Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag). Will Smith won’t be back as Deadshot after appearing as the character in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. As for the newcomers, John Cena was in talks for an unknown role and additional reports place Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (as Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (as King Shark), Nathan Fillion, and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi in the cast.

The Suicide Squad is based on Gunn’s script and production is said to commence later this month.

Capaldi, obviously, comes with his own prepackaged Doctor Who fanbase, having played the 12th Doctor on the long-running BBC sci-fi series. Davidson will likely film his part in between shoots for SNL, which begins its 45th season in less than a month.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

