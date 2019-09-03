Robert Pattinson was chasing Batman for longer than anyone knew

The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Robert Pattinson was going after the coveted role of Batman for a longer than previously reported.

According to an interview in Variety pegged to his upcoming indie drama The Lighthouse, the former Twilight star says he started pinging The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves as soon as he heard he started working on the script about a younger version of the caped crusader.

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson said. “It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”

Once discussions were underway, word that he was in talks for the role broke in the press while the actor was at the Cannes Film Festival in May a couple weeks before the news was actually announced.

Image zoom Antony Jones/Getty Images

“When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious,” Pattinson said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing … It was terrifying. I was like, ’Oh f—! Does that screw me because they are so intent on secrecy?'”

On trying on the Batsuit for the first time, the actor suggested the process is an odd mix of humiliation and empowerment. “You do feel very powerful immediately,” he said. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'”

Pattinson added that he expected his casting to result in some degree of backlash and was surprised that it wasn’t too bad at all.

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” Pattinson said. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

The Batman will be released by Warner Bros. on June 25, 2021.

