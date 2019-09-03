It Chapter Two tops Fandango survey of most anticipated fall movies

Image zoom Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

Summer blockbuster season might be winding down, but that just means it’s time to get excited about fall movies! But which autumnal films are audiences thirstiest for?

According to a nationwide Fandango survey of more than 1,000 film fans, fans chose It Chapter Two as the fall movie they’re most eager to see in theaters from September through the end of November. “With a fall chill in the air, It Chapter Two wins the fan vote as the season’s most anticipated movie and is outselling any other horror movie in presales,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Members of the Losers Club aren’t kids anymore, and fans are excited to see them return to where the horror all began. It Chapter Two delivers tons of memorable scares and is a terrific companion to the previous film.”

On less terrifying fronts, following behind It Chapter Two on the list of most anticipated fall blockbusters are, in order: Joker, Frozen II, Terminator: Dark Fate, Zombieland: Double Tap, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Downton Abbey, Charlie’s Angels, and Ad Astra.

When it comes to action flicks, fans are ready to get their adrenaline pumping with the release of the previously mentioned Terminator: Dark Fate, Zombieland: Double Tap and Charlie’s Angels among others, while families are eager for some wholesome fun with Frozen II, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The Addams Family.

See the full list of winners designated by Fandango’s annual survey below:

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Movies:

1. It: Chapter Two

2. Joker

3. Frozen II

4. Terminator: Dark Fate

5. Zombieland: Double Tap

6. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

7. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

8. Downton Abbey

9. Charlie’s Angels

10. Ad Astra

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Female Performances:

1. Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate)

2. Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

3. Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter Two)

4. Emma Stone (as Wichita in Zombieland: Double Tap)

5. Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey)

6. Michelle Pfeiffer (as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

7. Emilia Clarke (as Kate in Last Christmas)

8. Natalie Portman (as Lucy Cola in Lucy in the Sky)

9. Kristen Stewart (as Sabina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels)

10. Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona in Hustlers)

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Male Performances:

1. Tom Hanks (as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

2. Joaquin Phoenix (as Joker in Joker)

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger (as The Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate)

4. Woody Harrelson (as Tallahassee in Zombieland: Double Tap)

5. Will Smith (as Henry Brogan/Junior in Gemini Man)

6. Bill Skarsgard (as Pennywise in It: Chapter Two)

7. Brad Pitt (as Roy McBride in Ad Astra)

8. Sylvester Stallone (as Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood)

9. Bill Hader (as Richie Tozier in It: Chapter Two)

10. Matt Damon (as Caroll Shelby in Ford v. Ferrari)



Most Anticipated Pairings:

1. Matt Damon & Christian Bale (in Ford v. Ferrari)

2. Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz (in Joker)

3. Jessica Chastain & James McAvoy (in It: Chapter Two)

4. Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning (in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

5. Luke Wilson & Woody Harrelson (in Zombieland: Double Tap)

Most Anticipated Action Movies:

1. Terminator: Dark Fate

2. Zombieland: Double Tap

3. Charlie’s Angels

4. Ford v. Ferrari

5. Rambo: Last Blood

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

1. Frozen II

2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

3. The Addams Family

4. Abominable

5. Arctic Dogs

