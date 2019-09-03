Chris Pratt and Tom Holland share their brotherly bond: 'Look at that face. I just love him'

Onward (2020 movie) 03/06/20 type Movie Genre Animated,

Fantasy,

Family

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland care for each other like brothers, but they may not agree on who’s the boss in their relationship.

The two actors — joined by their Onward costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus — hilariously shared their brotherly love during a visit to EW and PEOPLE’s video studio backstage at Disney’s D23 Expo in August. (Watch the full video above.)

“I think we have a relationship that’s a bit like an older brother younger-brother type of situation,” Pratt says.

“Older brother,” responds Holland, pointing at himself and gesturing to Pratt, “Younger brother.”

Pratt has a different opinion, saying “I do kind of think of Tom as a younger brother” — “older brother,” Holland cuts in — “we’ve worked in the same arenas, and I’ve seen him come up and be exceptional and arrive, and it’s kind of nice,” Pratt continues. “I feel like I want to help him and take care of him, and look at that face. I just love him.”

Louis-Dreyfus, evidently shares Pratt’s sentiments as she squeezes Holland’s face in the exclusive video.

The two actors, who’ve shared the screen for the Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will reunite onscreen for the upcoming Pixar film, Onward. The animated movie is set in a suburban fantasy world and focuses on two teenage elf brothers, voiced by Pratt and Holland, who lost their father at a young age.

They embark on an extraordinary quest to see if there’s enough magic left in their mundane, modern world for them to spend one last day with their dad. As fans can see in the film’s official teaser, Pratt’s Barley is the adventurous older brother to Holland’s Ian, the more guarded of the Lightfoot brothers.

“My character, Barley, he just really loves his brother but also he’s as annoying as he is helpful. And I hope that’s not the case with me,” Pratt says in the video.

“No,” replies Louis-Dreyfus, although semi-sarcastically.

“He’s like my big LA brother. My LA bro,” Holland says.

Louis-Dreyfus, who voices the teens’ mom, says it was nice to step into a familiar role, as she’s the mother of two boys in real life.

“It’s a really fun thing to be able to do, just to sort of yell at them all the time. Like one does, with boys,” she says.

Pratt also talked about the brotherly relationship he has with Holland during a panel at the D23 Expo, as the Pixar film debuted a poster, an image, and eight minutes of footage to fans.

“I do feel like Tom is like a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said on stage. “To share that experience with somebody that you love, that’s really cool. It amplifies the experience in a way. We can look at each other and say, ‘Holy crap, can you believe that this is happening right now?'”

“Last time we were here we were like space buddies fighting on Titan and now we’re elf buddies fighting in L.A.,” Holland replied, referencing the Marvel films.

Onward arrives in theaters March 6, 2020.

Related content: