13 Reasons Why star auditioning for Prince Eric in live-action The Little Mermaid

Tony Padilla as a prince? It could happen.
Following the news that Harry Styles will not be playing Prince Eric to Halle Bailey’s Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro threw his hat in the ring via Twitter. On Aug. 13, he tweeted, “So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition.” (Season 3 was in reference to the third season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.)
And now, it seems his tweet at least sort of worked. On Tuesday, Navarro shared that Disney saw his tweet and “gave my team a call.” As he put it, “They wanted to see what I could do.” Navarro then ended his tweet with, “Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history.”
In other words, Navarro is taking his shot at becoming a Disney prince.
