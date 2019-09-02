Charlize Theron ditches the dreads for Cipher's return in Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Matt Kennedy/Universal

“She’s baaaaack,” reads an Instagram from Charlize Theron, showing off two photos from the set of Fast & Furious 9.

After offing one of the Toretto family’s loved ones and parachuting away from her airbase in The Fate of the Furious, Cipher will be back to again face off against Dom (Vin Diesel) and company in Fast & Furious 9. This time though, as Theron’s post shows, the cyberterrorist has traded in her questionable dreads for a badass bowl cut.

Not many plot details have been given about the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, but returning along with Theron and the usual suspects is Dame Helen Mirren (her third franchise appearance, after a cameo in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw this summer). Justin Lin will also be directing the film after passing his duties to James Wan and F. Gary Gray for Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, respectively.

The film will also feature Fast & Furious newcomers like John Cena (Blockers) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020.

Related content: