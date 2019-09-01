'Angel Has Fallen' wins second weekend running at box office to close out sluggish summer

Image zoom Simon Varsano/Lionsgate

The leaves will be falling soon and Angel Has Fallen is evocatively closing out the summer box office.

The three-quel continues its box office reign for the second week in a row, taking in an estimated $11.6 million in the first three days of the long holiday weekend (a $14.5 million total is expected for the four-day weekend). Angel Has Fallen sends th.e summer out on a sluggish note — despite multiple titles this year crossing the $1 billion mark, the box office still remains over six percent behind last year’s totals.

No new releases even cracked the top ten this weekend with every spot being dominated by holdovers. Now in its third week of release, original comedy Good Boys holds tight to second place with an estimated $11.6 million in ticket sales for the four-day weekend.

Disney’s The Lion King also roars its way to summer box office dominance, still taking the third place spot in its seventh week of release. It’s projected to draw an estimated $9.2 million over the long weekend. The film is one of the winners of the summer now officially laying claim to the title of seventh movie of all time globally, having surpassed Furious 7 and The Avengers with a $1.6 billion global haul.

Angel Has Fallen has resonated with audiences, earning a solid A- CinemaScore, so it’s not surprise that it’s clinging to the top spot in a late summer season short on major releases. The third film in a franchise including Olympus Has Fallen follows Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) who is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston and is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It’s on track with the 2016 sequel London Has Fallen, which boasted a cumulative total of $43.2 million after two weeks in theaters (Angel Has Fallen has a projected domestic total of $43.6 million at the end of its second weekend).

More holdovers round out the top five. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw takes fourth place in its fifth weekend with an estimated four-day total of $8.1 million. Meanwhile, faith-based film Overcomer is still posting impressive numbers in only its second week of release for a fifth place finish with an estimated $7.9 million across four days.

Overall box office is down 6.4 percent to date, according to Comscore, holding steady from the last few weeks. Check out the August 30-Sept. 1 numbers below.

1. Angel Has Fallen— $11.6 million

2. Good Boys— $9.2 million

3. The Lion King— $6.7 million

4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw— $6.3 million

5. Overcomer— $5.7 million

6. Ready Or Not— $5.6 million

7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark— $5 million

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home— $4.3 million

9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold — $4.1 million

10. The Angry Birds Movie 2— $4.1 million

