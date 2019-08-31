Edgar Wright reveals freaky Last Night in Soho first-look photo

Image zoom Mike Coppola/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Last Night in Soho

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has officially parked the first photo from his upcoming psychological horror movie.

“That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, Last Night in Soho,” the filmmaker wrote Friday on Instagram as he shared a production still featuring 19-year-old Leave No Trace breakout Thomasin McKenzie clad in a black top while sporting dark, smoky eye makeup and what appears to be a blonde wig. Wide-eyed and covering her mouth with her right arm, the actress appears to be recoiling from something just out of frame.

Wright’s caption went on to thank McKenzie’s costars, including The Witch‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, Doctor Who star Matt Smith, and Attack the Block‘s Michael Ajao. Game of Thrones‘ Diana Rigg and veteran actor Terence Stamp also reportedly have roles in the production, as well as “a few others for you to discover,” according to the director.

Wright began shooting his directorial follow-up to Baby Driver in May from a screenplay co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns of Penny Dreadful. Though plot details have yet to be revealed, it was previously reported that the film would be a psychological horror story about a female character in London.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright — whom has confirmed a “first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists” — previously told Empire magazine of the film. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Though Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead garnered critical acclaim for Wright’s work, Baby Driver — which stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver embroiled in an ill-fated heist — became his most financially successful film to date, grossing $227 million worldwide on a $34 million budget (en route to three Oscar nominations) in 2017.

Last Night in Soho is set for theatrical release on Sept. 25, 2020 via Focus Features. See the startling first image from the film above.

