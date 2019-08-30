Dive into the world of Stephen King with EW's collector's edition

Image zoom

There are many reasons why Stephen King has been dubbed the “Master of Horror,” and fans of the highly lauded author can find a multitude of great examples in EW’s Ultimate Guide to Stephen King.

With his spookiest and most iconic creation to date displayed on the cover, Pennywise (portrayed by Bill Skarsgard in 2017’s It) shares an evil look with all those who will purchase the collector’s edition when it hits newsstands today. The scary clown is promoting his return to the big screen in It Chapter Two (in theaters Sept. 6) with several stories — including an interview with the film’s stars — that take a closer look at the latest expansion of King’s horror empire.

Other can’t-miss features include a definitive list of King’s scariest hits, 25 of the scariest moments from his films, and a look at some of his most legendary big screen adaptations.

If you’re as excited as we are for It Chapter Two, you’ll want to pick up Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Stephen King, available on newsstands and at the Magazine Store now.

Related content: