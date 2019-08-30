Linda Hamilton kicks butt in action-packed Terminator: Dark Fate trailer

There’s actually a scene in the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer where Linda Hamilton explains to a younger generation who she is and why she’s amazing. For anyone who didn’t see 1984’s The Terminator or 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, let this new footage be a crash course in all things Sarah Connor.

“You may have changed the future, but you didn’t change our fate,” says Mackenzie Davis as Grace, a human who’s been “enhanced” by robotics. She’s determined to protect a woman named Dani (Natalia Reyes), who’s being hunted by a Terminator bot (Gabriel Luna). “If you don’t make it, everybody dies,” Grace exclaims.

That’s where two folks from the past show up to protect the future: Hamilton’s Sarah and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800. Although, one of them is less excited to see the other.

As Sarah now tells Grace in the new trailer, she was once just like Dani. In The Terminator, Sarah was nearly hunted to death by the T-800, who was sent back in time to kill her unborn child before he grew up to lead humanity in a war against machines. In Judgment Day, the T-800 was then reworked and sent back in time to protect Sarah’s then-teenage son, John Connor.

Directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate is produced by original Terminator director James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison.

The film will open in theaters this Nov. 1.

