Pole dancing may look incredibly difficult, but Jennifer Lopez is here to teach us all, including Constance Wu, that with practice everyone has the power to pull off some extremely impressive moves. Maybe not as well as Lopez, but then again, can anyone do anything as well as Lopez?

In the upcoming film Hustlers, Lopez and Wu play two members of a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. In a new sneak peek at the movie, Lopez’s ringleader, Ramona, teaches Wu’s newcomer, Destiny, some moves on the pole. But when an overwhelmed and impressed Destiny doubts her ability to pull off some of the more advanced pole work, Ramona offers the support she needs.

“Every girl has muscles to do this,” Ramona says as she climbs higher on the pole. She makes it look so easy!

“I have danced all my life and I work out every single day,” Lopez previously told EW. “And I can say without hesitation that learning to pole-dance was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done.”

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13. Watch the sneak peek above.

