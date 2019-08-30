Hear Renée Zellweger cover 'Over the Rainbow' from Judy

Image zoom David Hindley/LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions;

Judy (2019 movie) 09/27/19 type Movie Genre Biography

This is the sound of Oscar buzz beginning.

Renée Zellweger not only plays Judy Garland in the new film Judy, but also sings many of the icon’s greatest songs, including “Over the Rainbow.” Listen below to Zellweger’s uncanny cover.

The film focuses on Garland’s 1968 residency at London’s Talk of the Town nightclub, which finds her struggling to battle her addictions and stage a comeback.

Judy is a major presence on the festival circuit this fall, with screenings at both Toronto and Telluride, and Zellweger’s miraculous performance will undoubtedly be talked about for awards consideration.

Judy opens Sept. 27.

Related content: