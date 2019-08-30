Halle Berry gets in on the viral DMX Challenge with look back on her career

Image zoom Everett Collection; Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

Halle Berry gave us what we want.

Following Jada Pinkett Smith, the Oscar-winner is the latest actress to get in on social media’s newest trend: the “DMX Challenge.” Tuned to DMX’s song “What These Bitches Want,” women have been showing off their different looks as the rapper lists off an impressive run of female names. Like Pinkett Smith’s video, Berry used the challenge to showcase footage from throughout her illustrious career, with Boomerang, The Flintstones, X-Men, Swordfish, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum among the memorable roles showcased.

The throwback video of Berry only makes us more excited for the Halle Berrenaissance, which EW officially proclaimed was kickstarted back in May thanks to her kickass performance in John Wick 3. While she’s currently set to star in and direct the upcoming mixed martial arts drama Bruised, we have a few suggestions on how Hollywood can do right by our girl (let’s start with a John Wick spinoff for Sofia).

