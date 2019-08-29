First trailer for Netflix's Tall Girl shows a teen rom-com for viewers of any height

Tall Girl 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Romantic Comedy,

Teen Drama

Netflix just debuted the first trailer for its latest romantic comedy, Tall Girl, and you’ll be surprised at how relatable it is no matter what height you are.

Tall Girl is the streaming service’s newest movie with the usual DNA of a teen rom-com story: Girl suffers from self-confidence issues and embarks on a journey toward self-acceptance, while also hopefully getting the guy. But this one comes with a twist: Jodi (Dance Moms alum Ava Michelle) is tall. Like, really tall.

Standing at 6’1″ (and a half), Jodi is the tallest girl in school. And if you’ve ever suffered from any kind of height anomaly all your life, you know that’s a big deal. Whether you were too tall or too short growing up, you probably (definitely) faced the same issues that Jodi does in the trailer. The constant height jokes, sticking out in the crowd, wishing for the perfect significant other who would stand at the perfect height for you — all of us height-challenged people have been there. And the issue of body confidence is something everyone faces, making this movie even more relatable for anyone watching.

For Jodi, who has always felt uncomfortable in her own skin, years of slouching, being made fun of, and avoiding attention at all costs finally come to an end when she decides to find the confidence to stand tall. And the dreamboat foreign exchange student Stig (Luke Eisner) who arrives at Jodi’s school sure doesn’t hurt… if only he wasn’t immediately grabbed by the most popular girl in school.

Tall Girl premieres Sept. 13. Watch the new trailer above.

