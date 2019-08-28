Meryl Streep rings the alarm on financial scammers in Netflix's The Laundromat trailer

For what already feels like Meryl Streep getting her very own The Big Short, Netflix debuted The Laundromat trailer, previewing Steven Soderbergh‘s fourth-wall-breaking financial drama.

The film sets the Oscar winner as a widow investigating an insurance fraud case that turns out to be the scandal at the heart of the Panama Papers, millions of leaked documents that detailed the number of ways rich people used offshore business entities to exploit the world’s financial system (e.g. tax fraud and tax evasion).

The Laundromat, based on Jake Bernstein’s book Secrecy World, follows a group of journalists uncovering this shady network. Streep plays a woman chasing an insurance fraud and finds two Panama City law partners, played by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.

The ensemble cast also features Jeffrey Wright, Sharon Stone, Melissa Rauch, Robert Patrick, and David Schwimmer.

The film will be released on Netflix will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before receiving a theatrical and streaming release this fall.

Related content: