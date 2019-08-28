TSA says no thermal detonator Coke bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on flights

Image zoom Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In case you were hoping to snag a few of these specialty souvenirs from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, TSA is managing expectations.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user submitted an inquiry to the AskTSA account regarding Coca-Cola’s specially designed soda bottles for the new Disney theme park. The official soda brand for Disney Parks worked with the Mouse House to create new exclusive line of Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite containers for the Batuu world at Galaxy’s Edge. They resemble thermal detonators, which is cool for Star Wars fans but not for TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed these fall into the “replica and inert explosives” category and are not allowed “in either carry-on or checked bags” on flights.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the highly-anticipated Star Wars-themed park that initially opened at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. A second location will open in Orlando, Florida.

Fans tried to find a loophole around this transportation rule for the Coke bottles, but TSA clarified in a tweet on Tuesday, “Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement.”

Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it's real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 28, 2019

Shipping these trinkets home seems to be the only workaround for out-of-state tourists.

A rep for Disney Parks did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Related content: