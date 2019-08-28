Rocky IV actors Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunite for a 'rematch'

Image zoom Everett Collection

Nearly 34 years after their unforgettable showdown in Rocky IV, Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunited for a friendly “rematch.”

Lundgren shared a photo of himself and Weathers at the gym smiling with their fists raised in a boxer pose.

“Rematch at Gold’s Gym Venice,” Lundgren wrote on his Instagram, along with explosion and boxing glove emojis. “Apollo’s looking dangerous #carlweathers #rocky#rocky4.”

In Rocky IV, Weathers’ Apollo Creed came out of retirement to challenge Lundgren’s Ivan Drago but was killed in the ring by the Russian boxing prodigy, leading to Drago’s famous line: “If he dies, he dies.”

But in real life, the fight’s not over — and it seems the two actors are still buff as hell and able to duke it out, even if it’s just a friendly match.

Just two weeks ago, Lundgren posted a throwback photo to Instagram of himself and Sylvester Stallone, with the cryptic caption: “Looks like these two gentlemen may be working together again.” This led fans in the comments to speculate that the two would be starring in another Expendables film, or perhaps for another Rocky film.

After Rocky IV, Lundgren reprised his role in Creed II. He’s also had a long career starring in other action movies like the Expendables franchise alongside Stallone. Weathers has appeared in comedies like Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development, and can be seen in The Mandalorian, the upcoming TV series set in the Star Wars universe.

