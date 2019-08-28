Jada Pinkett Smith gets in on the viral DMX Challenge with look back on her career

Image zoom Everett Collection; Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.; Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

Jada gon’ give it to ya.

On Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith got in on the viral “DMX Challenge,” in which women have been showing off their different looks to the tune of DMX’s “What These Bitches Want.” In Pinkett Smith’s video, as the rapper lists off an extended run of women’s names, footage plays from throughout the actress’ career.

The video retrospective of Pinkett Smith’s career comes right after the Girls’ Trip alum did a Role Call with EW, in which she talked about everything from Set It Off to The Matrix sequels to Red Table Talk.

Pinkett Smith can currently be seen on the big screen alongside Gerard Butler as Helen in the reigning box office champion, Angel Has Fallen.

Related content: