Tigers Are Not Afraid director making werewolf-Western with Guillermo del Toro

Producer and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is a huge fan of filmmaker Issa López — and we don’t say that just because del Toro has been a big booster of López’s just-released film Tigers Are Not Afraid.

When EW recently caught up with López, the director revealed that her next film will be a “werewolf-Western” which she is making with the producing assistance of del Toro.

“Yes, I have a movie with Guillermo del Toro, who not only became a champion of that movie but said, ‘What are you going to do next? Let’s do something!'” she said. “I could not believe that. So, we’re prepping a werewolf movie, a supernatural Western. It’s a werewolf-Western! I’m super excited. He has the script, I wrote it, he loves it, and we’re gearing up to make it. The thing is, there’s not really that many brilliant, brilliant werewolf movies. An American Werewolf in London is the big one. I think it’s time to revisit. It’s about revisiting the essence of what it is, which is trying to contain the beast in you. It’s as simple as that, and I think that’s perfectly relatable with humankind, and particularly the moment that we’re living in.”

Tigers Are Not Afraid stars young actress Paola Lara as an orphan named Estrella who joins a gang of kids in an unnamed Mexican town and attempts to evade the murderous attentions of a drug cartel. The fantastical twist? She is armed with three wishes. The result is a remarkable and unforgettable mix of real-world horrors and beguiling fantasy which was embraced by the genre festival circuit after it premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2017.

Watch the trailer for Tigers Are Not Afraid, above.

