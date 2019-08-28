Ghostbusters is headed back to movie theaters for its 35th anniversary

Image zoom Everett Collection

Ghostbusters type Movie

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

The iconic film, and its catchy theme song, is returning to movie theaters in honor of its 35th anniversary. Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are bringing Ghostbusters back to cinemas this October for a special celebratory encore screening — just in time for Halloween!

The 1984 film, directed by Ivan Reitman, follows former parapsychology professors who open up a unique ghost removal service and encounter some truly ghoulish scenarios along the way. Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson star as the titular Ghostbusters, while Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis costar as two NYC residents under siege by supernatural forces.

“Ghostbusters is a comedy legend and a movie legend, a movie whose immediate success has been followed by decades of fervent fan appreciation,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas in a statement. “There’s never been a comedy quite like it, and maybe never will be again, and Fathom Events is delighted to bring Ghostbusters back to the big screen for longtime fans to enjoy again and new audiences to discover for the first time.”

Ghostbusters heads back to movie theaters for two nights only — Oct. 6 and 10 — for this special screening. At 600 theaters nationwide, fans can catch the film at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on both days. In addition to the chance to watch the movie on the big screen, the theatrical return will also feature a special introduction reuniting key members of the cast, as well as newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes of some of the film’s most beloved scenes.

In addition to being an audience favorite, the film was nominated for two Oscars — best visual effects and best original song. When Ghostbusters opened in June 1984, it instantly shot to the top of the box office and remained in theaters for an incredible 30 weeks. The title song also immediately resonated, shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. And it’s remained a cultural phenomenon for years, spawning sequels, an all-female 2016 reboot, and a highly anticipated 2020 prequel.

Tickets are already available at the Fathom Events website where you can also find the theater playing Ghostbusters nearest you.

