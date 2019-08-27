Godzilla's undersea lair gets a deep dive in King of the Monsters bonus feature

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps its way onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD today with a suitably monstrous array of extras, from a director’s commentary to deleted scenes to an array of featurettes, including one about the titular giant lizard’s undersea lair.

“Godzilla has always risen from the depths of the ocean,” says filmmaker and co-writer Michael Dougherty in the behind-the-scenes video. “But something that we had never seen before in a Godzilla film is where he goes when he returns to the ocean. I saw that as an opportunity, for the first time in sixty-plus years of Godzilla films, let’s see where the guy goes to hang out and rejuvenate.”

About five years have passed in Godzilla: King of the Monsters since the events depicted in 2014’s Godzilla. Which isn’t nearly enough time for people to stop freaking out about the discovery that they share the planet with a gargantuan lizard.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty told EW last year. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, and Sally Hawkins, among others.

Exclusively watch that featurette above.

