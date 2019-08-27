There’s a song that didn’t make the final cut in Disney’s live-action Aladdin, and it’s a sweet duet titled “Desert Moon.” Ahead of the film’s Sept. 10 release on DVD and Blu-ray, the studio released a deleted scene showing Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) singing the ballad as it would’ve looked had it made it to theaters.

“So many of my lost gems find their way back into the spotlight; songs like ‘Human Again’ from Beauty and the Beast, ‘Proud of Your Boy’ from Aladdin, ‘If I Never Knew You’ from Pocahontas and ‘Shooting Star’ from Hercules,” the film’s composer Alan Menken told PEOPLE. “Now a lost treasure from the Aladdin live-action movie, ‘Desert Moon’ has its moment. I’m so thrilled to be able to share this magical song with the world.”

The Guy Ritchie-directed film, based on the 1992 animated animated classic, has earned over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest grossing film of 2019 to date.

There will be plenty more extras on the home release for fans to enjoy, including deleted scenes, bloopers, and a behind-the-scenes look at moments captured by Massoud. Three music videos will also be included: “Speechless” performed by Naomi Scott, “A Whole New World” performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward, and “Un Mundo Ideal” performed by Zayn and Becky G.

Disney’s Aladdin is currently available for digital purchase.

