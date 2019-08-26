Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since

Watch the epic new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

By James Hibberd
August 26, 2019 at 08:24 AM EDT

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

It’s here: The new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage that gives a first look at the climactic showdown between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) along with several other new intriguing shots (above).

The Episode IX footage is part of a sizzle reel first revealed to fans at the D23 Expo on Saturday in Anaheim, California.

Images include a duel between Rey and Kylo amid a stormy sea (that might be on the ruins of the Death Star). There’s a massive fleet of Star Destroyers. There’s a new shot of Darth Vader’s helmet. There’s Finn (John Boyega) and a new character named Jannah (Naomi Ackie) together in a cockpit. C-3PO with red eyes. A new glimpse of Leia (the late Carrie Fisher in footage originally shot for The Force Awakens). A gang of heroes approaching a bustling desert city. But the shot that truly stunned the crowd was a scene with Rey in a hooded black robe revealing an unfolding red double-sided lightsaber.

Director Abrams said at the D23 Expo of adding Leia into the film: “Of course, we can’t talk about the cast without talking about Carrie Fisher. And the character of Leia is really in a way the heart of this story. We could not tell the end of these 9 films without Leia. And we realized that we had footage from episode 7 that we realized we could use in a new way. So Carrie, as Leia, gets to be in the film.”

The Rise of Skywalker promises to conclude the nine-film saga that began with 1977’s A New Hope (or, going chronologically, 1999’s The Phantom Menace).

The film stars Ridley, Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Lupita Nyong’o, along with returning original trilogy favorites Mark Hamill, Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Ian McDiarmid (expected to reprise his role as Emperor Palpatine), plus newcomers Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell.

The Rise of Skywalker is set for release Dec. 20, 2019.

Related content:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
  • Daisy Ridley,
  • John Boyega,
  • Adam Driver,
  • Mark Hamill,
  • Carrie Fisher
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Star Wars: Episode IX gets the blessing of Carrie Fisher's brother
7/28/2018
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Watch the trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
4/13/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
5/14/2019
New characters and worlds revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
Daisy Ridley talks crying through her final scene in Star Wars
7/12/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals poster, epic new footage at D23 Expo
8/24/2019
J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy discuss Carrie Fisher's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker role
8/24/2019
Watch the epic new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
8/26/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST