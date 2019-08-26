Now that the actor has publicly declared that 'Paddington 2' might be 'the best film I've ever done,' might he be willing to reprise his role as Phoenix Buchanan?
When last we saw Paddington 2’s Phoenix Buchanan — the dastardly master of disguise and pop-up book thief, played to perfection by Hugh Grant — he was whiling away his 10-year prison sentence by entertaining his fellow inmates with a jaunty song-and-dance routine. But now that Grant has publicly declared that Paddington 2 might be “the best film I’ve ever done,” is it possible that the Emmy-nominated actor might be willing to reprise his role one more time? EW posed the question to Grant during a recent interview on The Awardist podcast.
“No,” says the actor with a laugh. “I think he’s found himself strangely happy in jail. It’s like that character in Shawshank Redemption — when they let him out, he couldn’t cope, and committed a crime so he could go back in. I think he loves those big men in those stripey uniforms. He’s found his place.”
Though Grant says Paddington 2 “never quite got the theatrical audience we hoped it would get in America,” he’s heartened to know that the film — which grossed more than $227 million worldwide — continues to find through streaming platforms. “It’s a ridiculously good film,” he says. “Every shot is so crafted and witty and has so many cinematic references just like a Tarantino or a Scorsese, and all that with proper comedy, and genuinely funny. And [it has] the kind of morality that sounds trite but is strangely moving. I don’t see any reason for us all not to follow Aunt Lucy’s philosophy of life.”
To hear more from Grant — including why he made the move to TV for Amazon’s A Very English Scandal — listen to the full interview below. (The conversation starts at 23:30.) You can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.
