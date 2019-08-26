Downton Abbey celebrates International Dog Day with adorable new posters

Image zoom Focus Features

Downton Abbey‘s newest pup is getting the Hollywood treatment with two new movie posters in celebration of International Dog Day.

Teo, featured posing on a chair in one of the new posters, is the Crawley family’s third yellow lab. (You may have seen her referred to as Tiaa in Downton recaps, including EW’s, though Focus says it’s spelled Teo.) She joined the family at Downton during the show’s sixth and final season when The Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) gifted the dog to her son, Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville).

Two other pooches were part of the Julian Fellowes period drama throughout its run: Pharaoh appeared throughout season 1 and Isis was Lord Grantham’s constant companion from season 2 to season 5.

Teo’s presence will be felt when the big screen version of Downton Abbey comes to theaters next month. In the second poster released, it’s the good girl that welcomes home Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) and joins him for a leisurely stroll to the mansion’s front door.

With the King and Queen set to pop in for a visit, Downton will truly be a full and joyful home ready to welcome them with open arms…and extended paws.

Benji, the dog actor that plays Teo, is a very good boy and is said to be extremely loved and pampered by the actors on set. Catch him and the rest of the Crawley family when the film comes out on Sept. 20.

