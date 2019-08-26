Anthony Michael Hall cast as Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anthony Michael Hall will play Halloween franchise character Tommy Doyle in the upcoming David Gordon Green-directed sequel Halloween Kills, EW has confirmed.

Originally played by Brian Andrews, Doyle was one of the children looked after by Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode in director John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween. The character was later played by Paul Rudd — yes, that Paul Rudd — in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, albeit in a timeline ignored by Green’s 2018 sequel, Halloween.

In July it was announced that last year’s Halloween will be followed by two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Both films are being directed by Green, from scripts written by Green and Danny McBride, among others.

Halloween Kills will be released Oct. 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends will be released Oct. 15, 2021. The films are a collaboration between Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, Trancas International Films, and Miramax.

Hall’s many previous credits include The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, and the TV show version of The Dead Zone.

