Hustlers stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer on learning how to pole dance

Hustlers 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Crime,

Drama

When playing strippers, the most important skill to learn is, of course, how to pole dance. And it turns out, acquiring that skill is a lot more difficult than you’d imagine, even if you’re as talented as Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer!

When the stars of the upcoming movie Hustlers sat down with EW for a Facebook Live conversation on Saturday, it quickly got wild when the topic of how they all learned to pole dance for the movie came up.

Reinhart revealed that she and Palmer took a pole dancing class together, and Lopez actually worried for her life when the time came to learn how to go upside down for a specific move she performs in a scene. And hilariously, Wu didn’t even remember one dance move that left quite the impression on her fellow cast members.

Watch the candid and eye-opening conversation below:

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.

