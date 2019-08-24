Tom Holland, Chris Pratt debut new look at Pixar's Onward

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty Images

Onward (2020 movie) 03/06/20 type Movie Genre Animated,

Fantasy,

Family

A new look at Onward is officially here!

The new Pixar film, which was first announced at Disney’s D23 Expo convention two years ago, debuted a poster, an image, as well as eight minutes of footage to the fans gathered at D23 on Saturday. But the most excitement shown by the crowd was for Tom Holland, who took to the stage with his Onward costar Chris Pratt, before the first look played. The screams were so loud that many in the audience couldn’t even hear what Holland and Pratt were saying onstage.

“I do feel like Tom is like a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said. “It’s really cool to have that because we get to do a Pixar movie and that’s awesome to be able to do that but also to share that experience with somebody that you love, that’s really cool. It amplifies the experience in a way. We can look at each other and say, ‘Holy crap, can you believe that this is happening right now?'”

“Last time we were here we were like space buddies fighting on Titan and now we’re elf buddies fighting in L.A.,” Holland replied, referencing their shared time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

And joining Holland and Pratt onstage was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is returning to Pixar with Onward after voicing Princess Atta in A Bug’s Life. “It’s an amazing thing to be in a recording booth. It’s very intimate,” she said. “Not unlike being in this room right now, by the way. But it actually is a total gas and in particular it was really fun to play an elf mom of these two bozos here.”

Onward is set in a suburban fantasy world and centers on two teenage elf brothers who, after the death of their father at a young age, embark on an extraordinary quest through their mundane, modern world to discover if there is still a little magic left out there to somehow find a way to spend one last day with their father. The film is directed by Monsters University‘s Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, and also stars Octavia Spencer.

Check out the poster and new image of both Holland and Pratt’s characters below:

Check out the exclusive poster & still from #PixarOnward that just debuted at #D23Expo. See the new film starring @tomholland1996 and @prattprattpratt in theaters March 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9FVgUts3Y2 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

And in a sweet moment, after the eight minutes of Onward footage played, Holland returned to the stage to offer this message to fans: “Hey everyone, it’s been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3,000,” referencing the ongoing strife between Marvel and Sony that’s threatening to keep Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Onward hits theaters March 6, 2020.

-Additional reporting by Marc Snetiker

Related content: