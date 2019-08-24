Comic-Con 2019
Kit Harington joins Marvel's The Eternals for Game of Thrones reunion with Richard Madden

All hail the Kings in the North!

By Devan Coggan
August 24, 2019 at 01:46 PM EDT
HBO

The Eternals

11/06/20
type
  • Movie
Genre

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington‘s secret Marvel role has been revealed. He is joining the cast The Eternals, bringing the film’s Stark family count up to two.

The news was announced at Disney’s fan expo D23 on Saturday. Although the former King in the North wasn’t in attendance, his predecessor was. Harington’s Stark brother/cousin/slain King in the North Richard Madden was part of the cast announced at San Diego Comic-Con, along with Angelina Jolie.

And on another Thrones-ish note, Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) is joining the Eternals cast as Sersi’s, one of Marvel comics’ best-known Eternals.

Harington will play a non-Eternal character named Dane Whitman. Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan was also added to the cast as an Eternal named Druid. The previously announced cast includes Jolie as Thena, Madden as Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as the villain Gilgamesh.

The Rider’s Chloe Zhao is directing the film, which centers on a race of never-aging, never-fading figures. The Eternals were created by the powerful godlike creatures known as the Celestials, and since their birth thousands of years ago, they’ve kept watch over the Earth throughout human history. (They’ve also clashed time and time again with their eternal nemeses: the Deviants, a twisted, hideous group also created by the Celestials).

Eric Ray Davidson for EW

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has played with time before (most notably with the time heist in Avengers: Endgame), but The Eternals is something new for the MCU, a story that follows characters throughout the centuries.

In May, Harington took a brief break from the public eye, checking into a wellness retreat to deal with personal issues ahead of the Thrones finale. He is currently nominated for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his work as Jon Snow in the show’s final season.

The Eternals will hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.

The Eternals

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 11/06/20
director
  • Chloe Zhao
Performers
