Disney reveals first look at Emma Stone in new Cruella movie

After years of speculation, we finally get to see what Emma Stone looks like with Dalmatians and a black-and-white ‘do in Disney’s Cruella.

Disney Film chief Sean Bailey and director Craig Gillespie came out at the Walt Disney Studios presentation at D23 on Saturday to share more details about the film, which gives us the backstory to “one of Disney’s so-called great villains,” as Bailey explains.

First, the film added one more Emma to the mix, with Emma Thompson now starring opposite Stone. Next Stone, in a video clip from the London set, shared that the film will take place in 1970s London and be “punk rock.”

As seen in the first look photo, Stone embodies the notoriously fashionable diva holding three large Dalmatians (the other 98 are nowhere to be seen yet), flanked by two of her thugs, one of whom is Paul Walter Hauser, who Gillespie directed in I, Tonya.

Disney’s Cruella comes to theaters May 28, 2021.

