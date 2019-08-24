Here are the release dates for all announced Disney Studios films

Image zoom Disney

At the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Walt Disney Studios gave fans an update on many of their upcoming releases, filling in the blanks for all the untitled films on their slate dating all the way forward to 2027.

While attendees of Disney’s presentation were the first to hear of Pixar’s Soul, and the animated Raya and the Last Dragon. No updates were given about previously announced films like the live-action The Little Mermaid, or any Fox titles like Avatar 2 (which therefore have been excluded from the schedule below).

Image zoom Disney

Here are all the release dates for the upcoming Disney films that have been announced:

2019

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Oct. 18, 2019)

Frozen 2 (Nov. 22, 2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20, 2019)

2020

Onward (March 6, 2020)

Mulan (March 27, 2020)

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

Artemis Fowl (May 29, 2020)

Soul (June 19, 2020)

Jungle Cruise (July 24, 2020)

The One and Only Ivan (August 14, 2020)

The Eternals (Nov. 6, 2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Nov. 25, 2020)

Wed 12/23/20

2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021)

2022

Black Panther II (May 6, 2022)

Related content: