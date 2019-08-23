Travis Scott's Netflix documentary trailer shows the rise of the rapper

On Thursday, Travis Scott announced to his 19 million-plus Instagram followers that he has a documentary coming out on Netflix. A day later, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

The footage takes us back to the rapper’s childhood through home videos and chronicles his rise to multi-Grammy-nominated performer. Viewers will take a look behind the scenes of the months surrounding his album Astroworld, as well as recordings of his live shows and personal life as a father with girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

We also see the documentary delving into Scott’s Super Bowl Half Time performance with Maroon 5 earlier this year. The decision caused a controversy in light of attitudes against the NFL’s treatment of black players, including Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked a silent protest against police brutality of minorities by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Many musicians have distanced themselves from performing at the Half Time shows in solidarity with Kaepernick, who remains unsigned.

“He knew what he was getting into, he knew the controversy,” a news commentator says in the trailer.

Image zoom Netflix

Scott promoted the documentary announcement by giving out VHS tapes at an event in Houston on Thursday. The tapes, according to reports, featured a 60-second version of the trailer.

“GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly will hit Netflix on Wednesday.

