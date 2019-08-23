Tom Holland reunites with Robert Downey Jr. in pics as Spider-Man fate in flux

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

While Spider-Man’s MCU future is in flux, thanks to the recent fallout between Sony and Disney’s Marvel Studios, Spidey actor Tom Holland reunited with his on-screen mentor, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., for a hike in California.

The series of photos, shared to Holland’s Instagram, show the pair goofing off and then, later, posing with each other’s Marvel action figures. But it’s the caption that will tug at your heartstrings.

“We did it Mr Stark!” the 23-year-old actor wrote. Spoiler alert: It seems like a reference to Peter Parker’s last words to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. Though, the actual line is, “We won, Mr. Stark… You did it.”

Looking at these photos, another Spider-Man line comes to mind from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I don’t want to go,” from when he vanishes from the Snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Earlier this week, news broke that Marvel Studios is ending its partnership with Sony Picture on the Spider-Man franchise. The two Hollywood giants decided to team up to produce standalone Spider-Man movies that would also allow for the popular comic book character to have a presence in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. This led to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both starring Holland in the title role.

But now, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the architect behind this shared movie-verse, will no longer be involved with Sony’s Spider-Man movies. According to reports, Disney wanted to share a 50-50 co-financing deal for future Spider-Man films. It’s currently unknown if the character will continue to feature in the MCU because of this.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in a statement. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film.”

Jeremy Renner, one of Holland’s costars in the MCU, chimed in on the behind-the-scenes standoff. “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram.

At least nothing can pull apart Holland and Downey.

