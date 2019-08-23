Spider-Man: Far From Home
23 featured stories since

Tom Holland reunites with Robert Downey Jr. in pics as Spider-Man fate in flux

By Nick Romano
August 23, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT

Avengers: Endgame

04/26/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

While Spider-Man’s MCU future is in flux, thanks to the recent fallout between Sony and Disney’s Marvel Studios, Spidey actor Tom Holland reunited with his on-screen mentor, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., for a hike in California.

The series of photos, shared to Holland’s Instagram, show the pair goofing off and then, later, posing with each other’s Marvel action figures. But it’s the caption that will tug at your heartstrings.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

“We did it Mr Stark!” the 23-year-old actor wrote. Spoiler alert: It seems like a reference to Peter Parker’s last words to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. Though, the actual line is, “We won, Mr. Stark… You did it.”

Looking at these photos, another Spider-Man line comes to mind from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I don’t want to go,” from when he vanishes from the Snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Earlier this week, news broke that Marvel Studios is ending its partnership with Sony Picture on the Spider-Man franchise. The two Hollywood giants decided to team up to produce standalone Spider-Man movies that would also allow for the popular comic book character to have a presence in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. This led to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both starring Holland in the title role.

But now, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the architect behind this shared movie-verse, will no longer be involved with Sony’s Spider-Man movies. According to reports, Disney wanted to share a 50-50 co-financing deal for future Spider-Man films. It’s currently unknown if the character will continue to feature in the MCU because of this.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in a statement. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film.”

Jeremy Renner, one of Holland’s costars in the MCU, chimed in on the behind-the-scenes standoff. “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram.

At least nothing can pull apart Holland and Downey.

Related content:

Avengers: Endgame

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 04/26/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Spider-Man: Far From Home
23 featured stories since
Tom Holland unmasks Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel title
6/24/2018
Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders join Spider-Man: Far From Home
8/7/2018
Tom Holland's double gets water-blasted in Spider-Man sequel set video
8/15/2018
Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps filming with new photos of the suit
10/17/2018
Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel in full suit
10/19/2018
Jake Gyllenhaal teases villainous role in Spider-Man: Far From Home
12/5/2018
Tom Holland swings back into action in first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer
1/14/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts breaks down that post-Endgame trailer
5/6/2019
Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya reignite air hockey rivalry on Jimmy Kimmel Live
5/10/2019
Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Tom Holland's 'deleted scene' for Spider-Man: Far From Home
6/10/2019
Samuel L. Jackson calls out Spider-Man: Far From Home poster that flips Fury's eyepatch
6/24/2019
Spider-Man director reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Homecoming
6/28/2019
Does Spider-Man: Far From Home confirm the existence of a multiverse?
7/2/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home breaks box office record on opening day
7/2/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home takes in $25.2 million over July 4th holiday
7/5/2019
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' swings to massive $185 million Fourth of July weekend
7/7/2019
Zendaya on MJ's high-flying Spider-Man: Far From Home scene
7/8/2019
Here’s the hidden Mysterio sighting in Spider-Man: Far From Home you probably missed
7/12/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home swings past $1 billion at worldwide box office
7/25/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home is now Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time
8/19/2019
Spider-Man's MCU future in question after Disney-Sony deal hits standoff
8/20/2019
Sony 'disappointed' Marvel boss Kevin Feige won't be part of next Spider-Man movie
8/21/2019
Tom Holland reunites with Robert Downey Jr. in pics as Spider-Man fate in flux
8/23/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST