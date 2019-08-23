Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joining the MCU in secret film role

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

The former King in the North is suiting up for Marvel.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has accepted a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, EW has confirmed.

The role is top secret. But it’s expected to be announced Saturday at the D23 Expo. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Harington is not the only GOT cast member to join the MCU. At July’s San-Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that former Robb Stark Richard Madden will play Icarus in The Eternals. Peter Dinklage also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri, the weaponsmith who helped forge Thor’s Thanos-killing battle axe.

Harington took a brief break from the public eye as Thrones was concluding, checking into a wellness retreat to deal with some personal issues ahead of the show’s finale. The actor is currently nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jon Snow in the show’s final season.

