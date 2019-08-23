John Wick 3 star Halle Berry is 'dog fu'-fighting in behind-the-scenes clip

If this whole acting thing doesn’t work out for Halle Berry then the Oscar-winner can always earn a crust training dogs. That’s one of the takeaways from a behind-the-scenes clip featured on the digital release of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum which finds the actress working with the hounds playing the pair of lethal Belgian Malinois owned by her character, Sofia.

“It was a real relationship that was built, and there were five of them,” says Berry in the clip. “I could command them just like the trainers could command them. So, I would spend four days a week out there with the dogs — two, three hours a day and I would just go through the drills with them, just like the trailers. As the trainers were learning who they were, I was learning who they were. They’re ferocious-looking, and they’re doing some amazing stunts, but they’re also really sweet, so I get a certain amount of time to just love on them and play with them and then I have another set of time when I work with training them.”

“Halle spent over eight months, on and off, working with the trainers,” says Keanu Reeves, who plays the titular hitman in the action threequel, “to a point where, when I was training with her, the trainer said to me, ‘They treat her like a trainer.'”

The sharply-dressed hitman ended 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 with a $14 million contract out on his life — which is exactly how John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum begins. “The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves told EW last year. “It goes crazy from there.”

Some of that craziness involves Berry’s Sofia, a new to-the-franchise character Wick meets in the Middle East. “She has a past with John,” said Reeves. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is now available to buy on digital and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, Sept. 10.

Watch the full clip above.

