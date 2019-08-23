Jillian Bell trained ‘too many hours’ for her Rough Night dance number

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Before Jillian Bell could, well, run a marathon in her new comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon, she had to master the art of dance for her 2017 ensemble comedy Rough Night — and it took far longer than she anticipated to get it just right.

“This was our second day of shooting, and, as you can tell by the video, I don’t dance,” Bell said of the scene — which saw her performing a choreographed routine to Khia’s “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” alongside costars Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, and Ilana Glazer — during a recent interview with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “All of these women are so hot, and I was just like, ‘What are we doing? We’re dancing?’ And they’re like, ‘You’re the one character who has to really know how to do this dance.'”

Nothing if not determined, Bell said she worked with the film’s choreographer “for too many hours” to hone her skills.

“It was upsetting the amount of hours I spent with them,” she remembers, laughing. “We paused for a moment because I started crying. So much crying.”

Brittany Runs a Marathon is in theaters now. Watch Bell recount her Rough Night experience above.

