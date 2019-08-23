Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Jeff Goldblum teases potential role in Thor: Love and Thunder

By Lauren Huff
August 23, 2019 at 10:01 PM EDT

Thor: Love and Thunder

11/05/21
type
  • Movie
Genre

Might we see Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster return for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Goldblum seems to think so. “I can’t reveal any secrets, not that I know anything definitively, but there’s a whisper of a thought or notion that I might have some participation in it,” the actor revealed at the People-EW video studio during the D23 fan expo on Friday, adding, “I would love to, to the extent that Taika Waititi is directing it. I would show up anywhere where Taika Waititi is — and all of Marvel too.”

Goldblum previously played the role of the conniving ruler of Sakaar who presides over the gladiator-esque Contest of Champions in Thor: Ragnarok. At Comic-Con in July, Marvel announced that Natalie Portman will be wielding Thor’s hammer in the new film.

Goldblum was on hand at the Disney fan convention to promote his new Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which follows the star as he takes an in-depth look at familiar, everyday objects like ice cream, denim, sneakers, tattoos, etc. “The idea is that I give you some sort of extraordinary, unexpected info about how we came to have this thing, what its current impact is of it on our lives, what the future of it might be,” he explained of the show. “It’s my particular encounter, interaction, and take on what I find.”

For more with Goldblum, check out the video above.

Related content:

Thor: Love and Thunder

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 11/05/21
director
Performers
Complete Coverage
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all
7/17/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
What If on Disney+ will feature voices from majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe cast
8/24/2019
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. unveils timey-wimey final season teaser
8/23/2019
Jeff Goldblum teases potential role in Thor: Love and Thunder
8/23/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST