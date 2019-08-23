Jeff Goldblum teases potential role in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder 11/05/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Might we see Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster return for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Goldblum seems to think so. “I can’t reveal any secrets, not that I know anything definitively, but there’s a whisper of a thought or notion that I might have some participation in it,” the actor revealed at the People-EW video studio during the D23 fan expo on Friday, adding, “I would love to, to the extent that Taika Waititi is directing it. I would show up anywhere where Taika Waititi is — and all of Marvel too.”

Goldblum previously played the role of the conniving ruler of Sakaar who presides over the gladiator-esque Contest of Champions in Thor: Ragnarok. At Comic-Con in July, Marvel announced that Natalie Portman will be wielding Thor’s hammer in the new film.

Goldblum was on hand at the Disney fan convention to promote his new Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which follows the star as he takes an in-depth look at familiar, everyday objects like ice cream, denim, sneakers, tattoos, etc. “The idea is that I give you some sort of extraordinary, unexpected info about how we came to have this thing, what its current impact is of it on our lives, what the future of it might be,” he explained of the show. “It’s my particular encounter, interaction, and take on what I find.”

For more with Goldblum, check out the video above.

Related content: