Watch the first live-action Lady and the Tramp trailer - Yes, spaghetti is involved!

It’s a bella notte for Disney fans!

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp was released during a Disney+ panel Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. The new streaming service posted the trailer on social media as well, writing, “Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus.”

Actors Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voice the titular dogs, who come to life with photorealistic animation a la Lion King (2019) that moves the dogs’ mouths when we hear their speaking voices. Whereas The Lion King was all photorealism, this adaptation falls more into the live-action category with the inclusion of Lady’s owners, played by Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons.

We don’t hear much from dogs other than Lady and Tramp, but Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong, and more round out the voice cast.

A new version of “Bella Notte” sung by a woman plays through the trailer. The clip ends with the iconic image of Lady and the Tramp ready to eat a big plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

Lady and the Tramp goes live on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

