Disney reveals Moana, Marvel attraction details for Epcot, California Adventure

New attractions based on beloved movie properties like Moana and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon set sail at Disney parks around the world.

Ahead of its formal theme parks presentation Friday at the D23 Expo fan convention, Disney unveiled details of its previously announced plans to overhaul the Orlando-based Epcot park with new rides and themed areas, more information about its upcoming Star Wars hotel, as well as specific plans (and a name) for its Marvel-themed lands heading to California Adventure at the Disneyland resort and Disneyland Paris in France.

Epcot will undergo an extensive overhaul ahead of the Disney World resort’s 50th anniversary in 2021, complete with the first-ever attraction based on the 2016 animated hit Moana. Titled Journey of Water, the walk-through section is set to feature interactive aquatic elements among lush foliage and other details inspired by the film.

Image zoom ©Disney

Journey of Water marks just one step in Disney’s attempt to reinvent Epcot into a more accessible, family-friendly environment. Other additions include an indoor Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, a Ratatouille ride imported from a prior iteration currently operating at Disneyland Paris, and new landscaping around the 305-acre property.

Image zoom ©Disney

Disney further revealed new concept art for its new Avengers Campus themed lands under construction at California Adventure and Disneyland Paris. Disney has billed the lands as immersive zones part of a global web of interconnected stories that tie into other theme park attractions at Hong Kong Disneyland (where an Iron Man simulator ride opened in late 2016) and Epcot (the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster).

Image zoom Disney

Finally, Disney released more on its upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation destination — themed after an interplanetary ship called the Halcyon — set to open at the Disney World resort, billed as a first-of-its-kind hotel “where guests will check-in for a two-night adventure aboard a glamorous starship. Once onboard, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey.”

Image zoom ©Disney/Lucasfilm

Elsewhere, the Disney World resort will also open a Tron roller coaster (inspired by a similar version that opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016) next to Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom, while its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land is scheduled to open on Aug. 29 — three months after Disneyland’s version opened to rave reviews in May.

More details of expansions coming to Disney parks around the world are set to be revealed at D23 throughout the weekend.