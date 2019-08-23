Robert Downey Jr., Christina Aguilera, and more honored as Disney Legends

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Disney legends indeed.

A new class of honorees will be inducted Friday at a star-studded ceremony to kick off the D23 Expo, Disney’s biennial fan convention. According to the company, a Disney Legend is someone who has “made remarkable contributions to the Disney legacy,” and this year that meant 12 famous faces across film, television, music, and more were all added to the legendary list.

This year’s honorees include:

Robert Downey Jr. made his Disney debut with the 2006 film The Shaggy Dog, but is of course known for bringing the character of Tony Stark to life in the Iron Man and Avenger films, the former of which effectively launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Christina Aguilera first joined the Disney family as a member of Disney Channel’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club. She also sang the pop version of “Reflection” from Mulan for the film’s end credits and soundtrack. The singer has appeared on dozens of Disney television shows and specials, including Dancing with the Stars and ABC’s Nashville in 2015.

Speaking of Mulan, Ming-na Wen voiced the fiery warrior in the 1998 animated film and currently stars on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Bette Midler famously worked with Disney by starring in the beloved Halloween classic Hocus Pocus and can add Disney Legend to her titles of Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Tony winner.

James Earl Jones has provided some of the company’s most iconic voices over the years, including Darth Vader and Mufasa, the only character to have the same voice in the 2019 remake as the 1994 original.

Robin Roberts spent 15 years at ESPN, including as host of SportsCenter, before moving to ABC’s Good Morning America where she remains a co-anchor.

Diane Sawyer is a renowned broadcast journalist who has been part of the ABC News family for three decades.

Jon Favreau directed the first two Iron Man films, 2019’s The Lion King, and the upcoming live-action remake of The Jungle Book, in addition to executive producing and starring in several Marvel movies.

Choreographer and director Kenny Ortega helmed Newsies, Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical films, and the Descendants franchise.

Composer Hans Zimmer has provided unforgettable scores to many Disney movies, including the Pirates of the Caribbean films and The Lion King.

Choreographer and former Disney Studios vice president/show director of special events Barnette Ricci, and Wing Chao, who for decades designed and developed projects for Disney parks and resorts worldwide, round out the honorees.

All honorees received a Disney Legends sculpture and will have their names and handprints enshrined in Legends Plaza on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California.

The induction ceremony can be viewed live on the D23 website at 1:30 p.m. EST.

