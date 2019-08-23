Christina Hendricks reveals her shocking connection to American Beauty

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Okay, that headline veers into clickbait territory, but the connection really is shocking. Just ask January Jones, Elle Fanning, and Busy Philipps, who all slid into Christina Hendricks’ Instagram comments with reactions of “I’m shook!”

On Thursday, the actress took to social media and dropped a bombshell on all of us who were fans of ’90s cinema: that hand in the American Beauty poster is her hand.

Sharing a photo of the poster on Instagram, Hendricks wrote, “Fun fact…. wait for it…I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model…. this is my hand and another model’s stomach….proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!!”

“This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” Jones, Hendricks’ former Mad Men costar, wrote in the comments.

Philipps just had a “Wait…. What!?” and Fanning wrote, “IM SHOOK!!!!!!”

Retta, Hendricks’ costar on Good Girls, responded with, “Staaahhhppp.”

See? It is shocking.

American Beauty, directed by Sam Mendes (the filmmaker behind Skyfall) and penned by Alan Ball (HBO’s True Blood creator), starred Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Ball, and Mena Suvari. The story followed a suburban man suffering a midlife crisis and looking for new excitement after becoming infatuated with his teen daughter’s friend.

This fact about Hendricks changes everything. Was she also the hand in the E.T. poster or the hand in the Logan poster? No, no. That’s crazy talk.

