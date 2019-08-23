Watch Anna Kendrick coach Bill Hader's reluctant Santa in Noelle trailer from Disney+

Image zoom Disney Studios

As part of the Disney+ presentation at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, the new streaming service showed the first trailer for the film Noelle starring Anna Kendrick in the titular role, as the sister of newly appointed Santa Claus Nick Kringle (Bill Hader).

It isn’t Christmas without Santa’s sister. Watch the new trailer for Noelle, streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Wd88XWq7MD — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

When Nick is reluctant to take on the Santa Claus mantle, Noelle suggests he take a break. Instead, he disappears from the North Pole and Noelle is forced to go down to America and find him in order to save Christmas.

In addition to Nick and Noelle, the Kringle family has tech nerd Gabriel, played by Billy Eichner, ready to bring some new innovations to the whole present delivery process. Shirley MacLaine also stars as an elf named Polly that Noelle brings along on her mission.

Eichner and Kendrick took the stage at the D23 Expo on Friday to showcase the project as part of a Disney+ showcase. “I basically do the same thing every time and everybody likes it so I keep doing it,” Eichner quipped, comparing his roles in Noelle and the Lion King remake. “I’m sorry I’m not Bill Hader, but he had other commitments.”

The holiday comedy is written and directed by Miss Congeniality scribe Marc Lawrence. It’s among the first batch of films Disney produced for their new streaming service Disney+, and will be available for subscribers to view starting Nov. 12.

