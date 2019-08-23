Disney+ Streaming
23 featured stories since

Watch Anna Kendrick coach Bill Hader's reluctant Santa in Noelle trailer from Disney+

By Marcus Jones
August 23, 2019 at 09:53 PM EDT
Disney Studios

As part of the Disney+ presentation at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, the new streaming service showed the first trailer for the film Noelle starring Anna Kendrick in the titular role, as the sister of newly appointed Santa Claus Nick Kringle (Bill Hader).

When Nick is reluctant to take on the Santa Claus mantle, Noelle suggests he take a break. Instead, he disappears from the North Pole and Noelle is forced to go down to America and find him in order to save Christmas.

In addition to Nick and Noelle, the Kringle family has tech nerd Gabriel, played by Billy Eichner, ready to bring some new innovations to the whole present delivery process. Shirley MacLaine also stars as an elf named Polly that Noelle brings along on her mission.

Eichner and Kendrick took the stage at the D23 Expo on Friday to showcase the project as part of a Disney+ showcase. “I basically do the same thing every time and everybody likes it so I keep doing it,” Eichner quipped, comparing his roles in Noelle and the Lion King remake. “I’m sorry I’m not Bill Hader, but he had other commitments.” 

The holiday comedy is written and directed by Miss Congeniality scribe Marc Lawrence. It’s among the first batch of films Disney produced for their new streaming service Disney+, and will be available for subscribers to view starting Nov. 12.

Related content:

Skip
Disney+ Streaming
23 featured stories since
Disney to pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service
8/8/2017
Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service
9/7/2017
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
12/14/2017
Disney's new streaming service to feature Loki and Scarlet Witch shows
9/18/2018
Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service
10/31/2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
11/8/2018
What does the Disney-Fox merger mean for Marvel movies?
3/20/2019
The end of an era: Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally complete
3/19/2019
Everything to know about Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service
3/20/2019
Disney+ streaming service unveils price, November launch date
4/12/2019
Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
5/6/2019
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu: What this means (so far)
5/13/2019
Disney+ reveals first look at Monsters, Inc. TV spin-off
6/12/2019
Here's everything leaving Netflix in July 2019
6/19/2019
Mouse Guard director reveals dramatic demo reel for canceled fantasy epic
6/25/2019
Marlee Matlin to star in new Disney+ comedy series Life and Deaf
7/3/2019
Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn join Disney+’s WandaVision
8/23/2019
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more tease new Falcon and the Winter Soldier details
8/23/2019
Avengers: Endgame coming to Disney+ in December
8/23/2019
Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details
8/24/2019
Watch the first live-action Lady and the Tramp trailer - Yes, spaghetti is involved!
8/23/2019
Watch Anna Kendrick coach Bill Hader's reluctant Santa in Noelle trailer from Disney+
8/23/2019
Disney's Rogue One prequel series to start production next year
8/24/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST