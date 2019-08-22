Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

It Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård is a very different kind of perp in Villains trailer

By Clark Collis
August 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT

In the comedy-thriller Villains, Bill Skarsgård (It, the upcoming It Chapter Two) and Maika Monroe (The Guest, It Follows) play Mickey and Jules, lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners, played by Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, the TV version of Fargo) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

And when we say “anything,” we mean anything as the just-released trailer for the movie abundantly demonstrates.

The film is written and directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, whose previous credits include 2017’s vampire sequel The Stakelander and 2015’s Body.

Villains is set to hit cinemas on Sept. 20.

Related content:

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all
7/17/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Jimmy Olsen creators discuss their zany comic and what it takes to be friends with Superman
8/20/2019
First It Chapter Two reactions find the sequel creepy and ambitious, if long
8/20/2019
It Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård is a very different kind of perp in Villains trailer
8/22/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST