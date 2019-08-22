See Riverdale star K.J. Apa in first trailer for Christian romance I Still Believe

Move over A Walk to Remember, there’s a new Christian romantic tragedy coming to theaters!

On Thursday, Lionsgate dropped the trailer for the upcoming spiritual, romance I Still Believe. Starring K.J. Apa (Riverdale) as real-life Christian musician Jeremy Camp, the film follows his whirlwind relationship with Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp (played by For the People‘s Britt Robertson) as they marry while she battles ovarian cancer.

From the looks of the teary trailer, tissues will need to be on hand when the film hits theaters in March of next year, as Apa implores audiences at his concerts to pray for his wife and the couple say their “I dos” at an idyllic beachside ceremony. From the makers of the hit Christian film I Can Only Imagine, the movie also stars Manifest‘s Melissa Roxburgh, Gary Sinise (CSI) and country crooner Shania Twain. Apa also does all of his own singing in the movie, a task he told People “terrified” him.

Watch the trailer above and catch I Still Believe in theaters March 20, 2020.

