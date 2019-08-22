See Edward Norton play a P.I. trying to solve his mentor's murder in Motherless Brooklyn trailer

Edward Norton plays a private investigator with Tourette syndrome looking to solve the murder of his mentor, and finding that there’s more to the story in Motherless Brooklyn.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer for the film, an adaptation of the 1999 Jonathan Lethem novel of the same name that Norton also wrote and directed.

The actor stars as Lionel Essrog, whose only friend is fellow private eye Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). When Minna dies, Essrog’s obsessive mind works with the few clues he has to unravel the mystery of the murder and find himself running around 1950s New York City, from the jazz clubs in Harlem to the slums of Brooklyn and gilded halls of Manhattan, facing off against both street thugs and power brokers.

The film, which is set to close out the New York Film Festival next month, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Michael K. Williams, and Willem Dafoe.

Watch the trailer above and see Motherless Brooklyn in theaters Nov. 1.

