Another Stephen King novel is getting made into a movie

It (pun intended) is a good time to be Stephen King — or one of his books.

It Chapter Two hits theaters this weekend (and could very well dethrone its predecessor as the highest-grossing horror film of all time); Pet Sematary opened earlier this year; Gerald’s Game and The Dark Tower movies were released in 2017; and Doctor Sleep and Salem’s Lot adaptations, among others, are on the way.

And now there’s another one to add to that list.

Sanibel Films, the production company of late horror legend George A. Romero and his former wife Chris Romero, announced Tuesday that it is collaborating with Vertigo Entertainment and Origin Story to produce a film adaptation of King’s 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.

The titular protagonist is 9-year-old Trisha McFarland, who gets lost on the Appalachian Trail during a family trip. Trisha ends up wandering through the woods for nine days, progressively getting farther and farther from civilization. The combination of dehydration, hunger, exhaustion, and her fear of the dark causes Trisha to hallucinate. She imagines speaking to her favorite baseball player Tom Gordon, and believes she’s being stalked by a supernatural beast called The God of the Lost.

“I’m thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George’s company is involved. Chris Forrest (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen,” King said in a statement.

A writer or director has not yet been announced.

