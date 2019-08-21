First It Chapter Two reactions find the sequel creepy and ambitious, if long

The Losers’ Club is back in Derry, Maine — and they’re about to be back in movie theaters near you, too.
A few lucky film journalists, critics, and fans have already seen It Chapter Two ahead of the sequel’s Sept. 6 release, and now they’re sharing their first reactions to the film on social media.
Helmed once again by original It director Andy Muschietti, the follow-up to 2017’s record-breaking, box-office smash Stephen King adaptation sees James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Isaiah Mustafa taking on the roles of the adult Losers, while Bill Skarsgard returns as the evil Pennywise.
While many of those viewers pointed to the movie’s length and repetitive third act, the general consensus seems to be that the sequel is “very good but not great” and that Hader “is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he’d be.” Most agree the cast does exceptional work, but many also point out that the movie is perhaps just a little too ambitious and “can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectation set by Chapter One.”
Read on for a selection of early reactions to the film.
