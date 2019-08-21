First It Chapter Two reactions find the sequel creepy and ambitious, if long

It Chapter Two 09/06/19 type Movie Genre Horror

The Losers’ Club is back in Derry, Maine — and they’re about to be back in movie theaters near you, too.

A few lucky film journalists, critics, and fans have already seen It Chapter Two ahead of the sequel’s Sept. 6 release, and now they’re sharing their first reactions to the film on social media.

Helmed once again by original It director Andy Muschietti, the follow-up to 2017’s record-breaking, box-office smash Stephen King adaptation sees James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Isaiah Mustafa taking on the roles of the adult Losers, while Bill Skarsgard returns as the evil Pennywise.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

While many of those viewers pointed to the movie’s length and repetitive third act, the general consensus seems to be that the sequel is “very good but not great” and that Hader “is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he’d be.” Most agree the cast does exceptional work, but many also point out that the movie is perhaps just a little too ambitious and “can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectation set by Chapter One.”

Read on for a selection of early reactions to the film.

#ITMovie Chapter Two can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectations set by Chapter One. Although marred by pacing issues & some shoddy CG, the film still has enough creepy set-pieces & solid performances to make for an effective albeit formulaic conclusion. pic.twitter.com/4TiIDdLiUJ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one – more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 isn't as refined as the first, but it's still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoq — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

Really enjoyed #ITChapterTwo which serves as the perfect bookend to Chapter One. Some great shocks and scares with the young and old cast. Bill Hader absolutely steals the movie, which balances heartfelt emotion with creepy jump scares galore. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) August 21, 2019

#ItChapterTwo is a giant budget, studio-backed horror movie that’s also a fairly serious actors showcase/ensemble, with occasional flashes of brilliant imagery (like all the balloons cascading under the bridge). It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with. pic.twitter.com/Noscq1X1j1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 21, 2019

In what has seemed like an endlessly dour news day, we cap is off with mostly GREAT early reactions from #ITChapterTwo! It’s so cool that, in a few weeks, we may see the FIRST EVER R-Rated (& HORROR) film in history to reach a billion at the worldwide box office. So exciting! pic.twitter.com/zIqmUKrMCz — DR Movie News 🎥 (@DRMovieNews1) August 21, 2019

I am not an IT expert but I get the sense, even in the book, IT’s powers/motivations aren’t always well defined. That vagueness works with the kids, but I wish this one had some basic rules? Because it feels like IT could kill any of these people at anytime and just doesn’t. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

Saw #ITChapterTwo last week! It definitely lives up to the hype of the first one by delivering memorable scares and incredible visuals. The adult losers club’s chemistry was amazing. It’s scary af. pic.twitter.com/PK6R3AD1u4 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don't want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 21, 2019

So everything that’s awesome and imperfect in #ITChapterTwo comes straight from the novel. The horror in this one is way more brutal. A leaner adaptation would have solve the repetitive loop of the third act. Cast is great and the direction impressive. Very Good but not Great. pic.twitter.com/IHDntHprvQ — Juan Upon A TIme in Hollywood (@juanmadpelicula) August 21, 2019

IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM — Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019

Last night I had the pleasure of seeing #ItChapter2 super early, and it was truly the horror genre's answer to today's comic book movies! #BillHader is MVP with a funny and surprisingly moving role, while James Ransone is the runner up! pic.twitter.com/gt3DVnuzyS — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 21, 2019

